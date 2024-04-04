The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh will close the online registration window for the Polytechnic Common Entrance Test 2024 or POLYCET 2024 tomorrow, April 5. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website polycetap.nic.in .

AP POLYCET 2024 is scheduled to be conducted on April 27 from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM. The exam will be held for a duration of 2 hours. The exam will be held for admission into Diploma level programs conducted in Government, Aided, Private, Un-aided Polytechnics and Second Shift polytechnics run in existing Private un-aided Engineering Colleges.

The result is tentatively scheduled to be out on May 13, 2024.

Direct link to the Information Brochure.

Eligibility Criteria

The applicants should have passed/ appearing for SSC Board of examination or its equivalent. There is no age limit to appear for POLYCET 2024 examination.

Application Fee

The applicants from OC/ BC category are required to pay a fee of Rs 400, whereas Rs 100 is applicable to SC/ ST category candidates.

Steps to apply for AP POLYCET 2024

Visit the official website polycetap.nic.in On the homepage, click on the registration tab Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Download and take a printout for future reference