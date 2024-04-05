The Odisha Staff Selection Commission ( OSSC ) has opened the online application window for recruitment to the different Group-B & C Posts/services under the Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination, 2024 in different Departments/HODs under Govt. of Odisha. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website ossc.gov.in till May 2. The tentative date for the Preliminary exam is July-September 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 595 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 38 years as on January 1, 2024.

Educational Qualification: Candidates must possess a bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university and have computer knowledge such as proficiency in the use of computer internet, e-mail, word processing, data analysis, and presentation.

Steps to apply for CGLRE 2024

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in Go to the “Apply Online” Click on the CGL 2024 registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary exam, Main exam, and certificate verification.