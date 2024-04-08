The Staff Selection Commission ( SSC ) has declared the final result for the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2023. Eligible candidates can check and download their results on the official website ssc.gov.in.

The SSC Delhi Police SI, CAPF exam 2023 was conducted on January 8, 2024. A total of 8543 candidates had qualified for the Main exam.

According to the notification, “a total of 7046 has been shortlisted for the medical examination of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2023. The Document Verification (DV) / Medical Examination (DME/RME) were conducted by CAPFs from 01.03.2024 to 20.03.2024. After completion of all stages of recruitment and based on the merit-cum-preference of post (s)/ force (s), candidates have been finally selected and allocated to their posts.”

Steps to download CAPF, SI exam result

Visit the official website ssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the link to download CAPF, SI exam results 2023 The result document will appear on screen Check and download a copy of the presentation Take a printout for future reference

