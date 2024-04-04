The Staff Selection Commission ( SSC ) has released the provisional answer key and candidate’s response sheets of the Constable (GD) at n Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles recruitment exam 2024. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website ssc.nic.in .

Candidates can send suggestions, if any, till April 10 (6.30 PM) by paying a fee of Rs 100. The exam was conducted from February 20 to March 7, 2024, at different centres across the country.

“"Representation in respect of the Tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online only from 03.04.2024 (06:30 PM) to 10.04.2024 (06:30 PM) on payment of INR 100/- per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 06:30 PM on 10.04.2024 will not be entertained under any circumstances,” reads the notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 26416 posts.

Steps to download GD answer key 2024

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the GD 2024 answer key link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected based on normalisation of scores of the Constable (GD) in CAPFs, SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination 2024, a physical eligibility test (PET) and interview (if required).