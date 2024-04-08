The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board ( WBPRB ) has opened the edit/correction window for recruitment to the post of Constable in West Bengal Police 2024 today, April 8. Registered candidates can edit/correct specific sections on their submitted forms through the official website wbpolice.gov.in till April 14, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 11749 Constable vacancies, of which 8212 vacancies are for Male candidates and 3537 for Female candidates.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 30 years as on January 1, 2024. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: The applicant must have passed Madhyamik Examination from the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education or its equivalent. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the Constable notification 2024.

“An editing window will be available for the applicants want to edit/rectify their personal information (except permanent State, Mobile Number & E-mail Id.) already submitted in their Application Form, for 07 (seven) days w.e.f. 08.04.2024 to 14.04.2024. To edit the personal information, the applicant will have to provide (i) His/her Application Sl. No. or Registered Mobile Number and (ii) Date of Birth (DOB) as entered in the Application. On providing these information, the applicant will get an OTP to their Mobile Number. On successful verification of OTP the applicant will be allowed to edit his/her information,” reads the official notification.

Here’s the notification.

Steps to edit/correct Constable application 2024

Visit the official website wbpolice.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Recruitment’ Select ‘Recruitment to the post of Constables in West Bengal Police 2024’ Now click on the link to ‘Edit/rectify personal information already submitted’ Key in your credentials and login Edit your application and submit before the deadline Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to edit/correct the WB Constable application.