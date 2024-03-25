The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) will conclude the online registration process for the Common University Entrance Test or CUET (UG) 2024 tomorrow, March 26. Eligible candidates can register for the exam on the official website exams.nta.ac.in upto 11.50 PM tomorrow. The application edit/correct window will be open from March 28 to 29.

The CUET (UG) 2024 exam is scheduled to be conducted between May 15 to 31, 2024. The exam will be conducted in Hybrid mode (Computer Based/ Pen & Paper) in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

The admit card will be released in the second week of May 2024. The city of examination will be announced on April 30, 2024.

Eligibility Criteria

For appearing in the CUET (UG) - 2024, there is no age limit for the candidates. The candidates who have passed the class 12 /equivalent examination or are appearing in 2024 irrespective of their age can appear in CUET (UG) - 2024 examination. However, the candidates will be required to fulfill the age criteria (if any) of the University / Institution / Organization in which they are desirous of taking admission.

Application Fee Category

Fee for Upto 3 Subjects Fee for each Additional Subject General (UR) Rs 1000 Rs 400 OBC-NCL/EWS Rs 900 Rs 375 SC/ST/PwBD/Third Gender Rs 800 Rs 350 Centres outside India Rs 4500 Rs 1800

Steps to apply for CUET UG 2024

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in Go to the link Common University Entrance Test CUET (UG) - 2024 Click CUET (UG) - 2024 Click Here for Registration/Login Complete Step 1 registration and proceed with the application Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy and take a printout of the duly filled form

About CUET UG 2024

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) is being introduced for admission into all UG Programmes in all Central Universities for Academic session 2024-25 under the Ministry of Education (MoE.)