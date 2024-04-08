The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the provisional answer key for the post of Community Health Officer (CHO) 2022. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The applicants can submit suggestions, if any, from April 9 to 11, 2024. A fee of Rs 100 per suggestion is applicable. The exam was conducted on March 3, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 3531 CHO vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download CHO answer key 2024

Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in Go to the News & Notifications tab Click on the CHO answer key link Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CHO answer key 2024.