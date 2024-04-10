Bank of India will today, April 10, close the online application window for recruitment to the posts of Credit Officers, Chief Managers, Law Officers, and others. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website bankofindia.co.in till April 10, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 143 posts.

Candidates can check the educational qualification, age limit, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Fee

The applicants from SC/ ST/ PwD category are required to pay a fee of Rs 175, whereas a fee of Rs 850 is applicable to unreserved and other category candidates.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website bankofindia.co.in On the homepage, click on the Career tab Now click on the application link for CO, CM, Sr Manager and other posts Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the online test and/or personal interview.