The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) has announced that an interview will be conducted for candidates who qualified the Stage II exams for recruitment to the post of Deputy Director at the National Horticulture Board ( NHB ). Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NHB/ .

According to the notification, the NHB Deputy Director interview is scheduled to be conducted from April 20 to 25, 2024. The Stage II exam results were declared on April 6. The Stage 2 exam was conducted on March 10 — from 9.00 AM to 12 noon (Deputy Director) and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM (Sr. Horticulture Officer). A total of 523 candidates had been declared qualified in the Stage I examination, of which 302 candidates were for Sr. Horticulture Officer and 221 for Deputy Director posts.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 44 vacancies out of which 19 vacancies are for the post of Deputy Director and 25 vacancies are for the post of Senior Horticulture Officer.

“Candidates are advised to download their respective Interview Call Letter from https://exams.nta.ac.in/NHB/ by using their respective Application Number and Date of Birth. This Interview Call Letter is issued online provisionally to the Candidates, subject to the fulfilment of the eligibility conditions,” reads the result notification.

Steps to download NHD admit cards 2024

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NHB/ Now click on Download your Interview (Stage-III) Call Letters for the post of Deputy Director in Key in your credentials, login and click on the link to View/Download admit card Check and download a copy of your admit card Take a printout for future reference

