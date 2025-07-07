The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ( ICAI ) has declared the results of the Chartered Accountants May 2025 for Foundation, Final, and Intermediate exams. Applicants can download their results from the official website icai.org.

As per a report by The Times of India, Rajan Kabra (86%), Disha Ashish Gokhru (85.50%), and Vrinda Agarwal (90.50%) secured the top positions in the Final, Intermediate, and Foundation exams, respectively. The exams were conducted from May 15 to 21, 2025. ICAI is expected to commence the revaluation and verification portal soon.

Direct link to the exam result.

To qualify the exam, applicants must score 40% marks in each paper and 50% overall marks. If a student fails to clear the exam, they can reappear in the next exam cycle.