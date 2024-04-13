The Assam Public Service Commission ( APSC ) will today, April 13, close the online registration window for recruitment to the posts of Computer Operator in Assam Public Service Commission under Advt. No. 07/2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website apsc.nic.in .

The recruitment drive aim to fill up a total of 17 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2024.

Educational Qualification: Class 12th passed from the Govt. recognised board/ council. Candidates must have good working knowledge of office productivity software tools (independent of any operating system i.e., MS Windows, Linux, Mac etc.) such as — (i) Word Processor, (ii) Spreadsheet, (iii) Presentation Graphics, etc). More details in the official notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 47.20.

Steps to apply for Computer Operator posts 2024

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, go to the “Latest Recruitment Advertisement” tab Click on “Apply Here” under “ADVT. NO. 07/2024 Computer Operator in Assam Public Service Commission” Register yourself, and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.