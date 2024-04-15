The Union Public Service Commission ( UPSC ) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to Medical Officer, Scientist B, Assistant Professor and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website upsconline.nic.in till May 2, 2024 (upto 11.59 PM).

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 109 posts.

Candidates can check the age limit, eligibility criteria, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants (Except Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs 25. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community.

Steps to apply for UPSC recruitment 2024

Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in Go to “ONLINE RECRUITMENT APPLICATION (ORA) FOR VARIOUS RECRUITMENT POSTS” Apply for the post, fill in the details, and upload the required documents Pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference