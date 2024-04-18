National Testing Agency (NTA) will conclude the online registration process for the Common Management Admission Test 2024 or CMAT 2024 today, April 18. Eligible candidates can apply for the examination on the official website exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT/ .The correction window will open from April 19 to 21.

The exam will be conducted in the month of May 2024. The exam will be held for the duration of 3 hours.

The CMAT is conducted for admission to Management Programme(s) in the country. This Test facilitates AICTE-affiliated participating Institutions to select suitable graduate candidates for admission to the Management Courses in such Institutions.

Application Fee Category Fee General (UR) Male: Rs 2000

Female: Rs 1000 Gen-EWS/ SC/ST/PwD /OBC-(NCL) Male: Rs 1000

Female: Rs 1000 Third gender Rs 1000

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, syllabus, exam pattern and other details available in the notification below:

Direct link to the CMAT 2024 Information Bulletin.

Steps to apply for CMAT 2024

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT/ On the homepage, click on the CMAT 2024 registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CMAT 2024 registration link.