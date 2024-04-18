Today, April 18, is the last date to apply for recruitment to the posts of Book Binder, Data entry operator Grade-A, Sweeper/Safai Karamchari, Chowkidar, and Driver/Staff car driver (Grade II) in the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board ( DSSSB ). Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in till 11.00 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 40 vacancies.

Vacancy Details

Book Binder: 01

Data entry operator Grade-A: 02

Sweeper/Safai Karamchari: 12

Chowkidar: 13

Driver/Staff car driver (Grade II): 12

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The applicants from the unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 100, whereas women candidates and candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, PwD (Person with Disability), and Ex-Serviceman category are exempted from paying application fees.

Steps to apply for DEO, Chowkidar and other posts

Visit the official website dsssbonline.nic.in Register yourself using personal details Proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference