DSSSB recruitment 2024: Application deadline today for 40 DEO, Chowkidar and other posts
Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in till 11.00 PM.
Today, April 18, is the last date to apply for recruitment to the posts of Book Binder, Data entry operator Grade-A, Sweeper/Safai Karamchari, Chowkidar, and Driver/Staff car driver (Grade II) in the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB). Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in till 11.00 PM.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 40 vacancies.
Vacancy Details
Book Binder: 01
Data entry operator Grade-A: 02
Sweeper/Safai Karamchari: 12
Chowkidar: 13
Driver/Staff car driver (Grade II): 12
Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:
Application Fee
The applicants from the unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 100, whereas women candidates and candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, PwD (Person with Disability), and Ex-Serviceman category are exempted from paying application fees.
Steps to apply for DEO, Chowkidar and other posts
Visit the official website dsssbonline.nic.in
Register yourself using personal details
Proceed with the application process
Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.