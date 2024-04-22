The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final final answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination or JEE (Main) 2024 Session 2. Eligible candidates can download the final answer keys from the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in .

The JEE Main Session 2 exam 2024 was conducted from April 4 to 9, 2024. The provisional answer key was released on April 12 and challenges were invited till April 14. The final answer key has been prepared taking the valid objections into consideration. The results will be declared based on this final answer key. The Session 2 exam results are expected to be released by April 25.

Steps to download JEE Main answer key

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the JEE (Main) 2024 answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download JEE Main Session 2 final answer key.