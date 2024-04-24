The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education ( MPBSE ) has announced the results of Class 10th, 12th board exams 2024. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website mpbse.nic.in or mpresults.nic.in .

As per a report by Hindustan Times, Anushka Agarwal tops Class 10th with 495/500 marks, and Jayant Yadav tops Class 12th by scoring 487/500 marks. This year, the MPBSE Class 10th exams took place from February 5 to 28, while Class 12th exams were held from February 6 to March 5.

The MP Class 5, Class 8 Board exam results were declared yesterday, April 23.

Steps to download Class 10th, 12th results

Visit the official website mpresults.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Class 10th, 12th results link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to MP Class 10th results 2024.

Direct link to MP Class 12th results 2024.