MPESB PAT 2024 notification out; apply from April 25
Candidates can apply for the exam at esb.mp.gov.in from April 25 to May 9.
The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) or MP Vyapam has released the official notification of the Pre-Agriculture Test (PAT) 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website esb.mp.gov.in from April 25 to May 9, 2024.
The exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 8 and 9 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM. An application fee of Rs 500 is applicable for the general category and Rs 250 for reserved categories. More details in the notification below:
Steps to apply for MPESB PAT 2024
Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the PAT 2024 application link
Register and login to apply
Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.