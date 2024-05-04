The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education ( APSCHE ) has opened the application correction window for the State Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test- 2024 (AP EAPCET-2024). Eligible candidates can make changes to their forms at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET till May 6, 2024.

The AP EAPCET 2024 (Agriculture and Pharmacy) will be conducted on May 16 and 17 and the AP EAPCET 2024 (Engineering) exam will be held from May 18 to 23, 2024. The admit card will be released on May 7, 2024.

Here are the Important Dates.

Steps to make changes to AP EAPCET form 2024

Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in Go to the AP EAPCET 2024 link Click on the AP EAPCET correction link Login and make the necessary changes Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

AP EAPCET-2024 will be conducted through computer based test by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada for entry into the first year of the (a) Engineering, Bio-Technology, B Tech (Dairy Technology), B.Tech (Agr.Engg), B.Tech (Food Science and Technology), (b) B.Sc . (Ag) / B.Sc . (Hort) / B.V.Sc . & A.H / B.F.Sc . and (c) B Pharmacy, Pharm D professional courses offered for the academic year 2023-2024 in the state of Andhra Pradesh.