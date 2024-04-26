The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has invited online applications from candidates for the Education Common Entrance Test (AP EDCET 2024). Interested candidates can apply for the exam on the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in till May 15. The last date to submit the form with the late fee of Rs 2000 is May 21.

The correction window will open from May 22 to 25. The exam will be held on June 8 from 9.00 AM to 11.00 AM and the admit card will be released on May 30. The provisional answer key will be released on June 15, 2024.

Application Fee

The applicants from the unreserved will have to pay a fee of Rs 650, whereas Rs 500 is applicable to backward category candidates. A fee of Rs 450 is applicable to SC/ST category candidates.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for AP EdCET 2024

Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in On the homepage, click on the AP EdCET 2024 application link Register and proceed with the application process Pay the fee, fill in the details and submit the form Download and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.