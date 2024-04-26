Pareeksha Bhavan, Kerala has postponed the application deadline for the Kerala Teachers Eligibility Test (KTET 2024). Eligible candidates can now apply for the exam at ktet.kerala.gov.in till May 2, reports ToI.

The application correction window will open from May 4 to 7. The exams are scheduled to be conducted on June 22 and 23. The admit card will be released on June 3.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for KTET April 2024

Visit the official website ktet.kerala.gov.in On the homepage, click on the KTET April 2024 registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for KTET April 2024.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.