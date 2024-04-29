The Telangana State Council of Higher Education ( TSCHE ) has released the admit cards for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Pharmacy Common Entrance Test ( TS EAPCET 2024 ) for Agriculture and Pharmacy streams. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website eapcet.tsche.ac.in .

The Agriculture and Pharmacy stream entrance tests will be conducted on May 7 (9.00 AM to 12 noon and 3.00 PM to 6.00 PM) and May 8 (9.00 AM to 12 noon), respectively. The hall ticket for Engineering (E) stream will be available from May 1, 2024.

Direct link to the exam schedule.

Steps to download TS EAPCET admit card 2024

Visit the official website eapcet.tsche.ac.in Click on the TS EAPCET admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout or future reference

Direct link to the admit card.