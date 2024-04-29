AAI JE 2024 registration deadline soon; apply now for 490 posts
Candidates can apply for the posts at aai.aero till May 1, 2024.
The Airports Authority of India (AAI) will soon close the online application window for recruitment to the posts of Junior Executive in various Branches across India. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website aai.aero till May 1, 2024.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 490 Junior Executive posts in the Airports Authority of India in various pay scales.
Vacancy Details
Junior Executive (Architecture) - 3 posts
Junior Executive (Engg - Civil) - 90 posts
Junior Executive (Engg - Electrical) - 106 posts
Junior Executive (Electronics) - 278 posts
Junior Executive (Information Technology) - 13 posts
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: Maximum age is 27 years as on May 1, 2024. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.
Educational Qualification:
(i) For JE Architecture - Candidates must possess a Bachelor’s degree in Architecture and be registered with Council of Architecture.
(ii) For JE (Engg - Civil) - Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/ Technology in Civil.
(iii) For JE (Engg - Electrical) - Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/ Technology in Electrical.
(iv) For JE Electronics - Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/ Technology in Electronics/ Telecommunications / Electrical with specialization in Electronics.
(v) For JE Information Technology - Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/ Technical in Computer Science/ Computer Engineering/IT/ Electronics OR Masters in Computer Application (MCA).
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
Candidates from SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-Apprentice categories are exempt from payment of any fee. For all other category candidates the application fee is Rs 300.
Steps to apply for Junior Executive posts 2024
Visit the official website www.aai.aero
On the homepage, click on the Junior Executive 2024 registration link
Register and proceed with the application process
Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for Junior Executive posts 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.