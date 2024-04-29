The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) has revised the UGC NET June 2024 exam schedule in response to the UPSC CSE (Prelims) Examination – 2024 being scheduled for the same date. As per the official notification, the exam will now be conducted on June 18 instead of June 16.

The exam city slip will be released at ugcnet.nta.ac.in 10 days before the examination.

Here’s the official notification.

UGC Chairman, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce that the National Testing Agency and UGC have decided to shift the UGC-NET from 16 June (Sunday) to 18 June 2024 (Tuesday) because of feedback received from candidates. NTA will conduct UGC-NET in OMR mode across India on a single day.

