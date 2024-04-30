UKCISB recruitment deadline today for 233 Clerk, Assistant Manager and other posts; direct link here
The Uttarakhand Cooperative Institutional Services Board (UKCISB) will today, April 30, conclude the online application process for recruitment of 233 posts at the Department. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website cooperative.uk.gov.in.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 233 vacancies of Clerk-cum-Cashier, Junior Branch Manager, Assistant Manager and more posts.
Vacancy Details
Clerk-cum-Cashier - 162 posts
Junior Branch Manager - 54 posts
Senior Branch Manager - 9 posts
Assistant Manager - 6 posts
Manager - 2 posts
Candidates are advised to check the detailed notification linked below for information on eligibility criteria, pay scale, common recruitment process and other important details:
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
The application fee for General / OBC / EWS category candidates is Rs 1000 whereas SC / ST candidates have to pay Rs 750.
Steps to apply for UKCISB posts 2024
Visit the official website cooperative.uk.gov.in
On the homepage, click on ‘Recruitment’
Now click on the link to register for various posts in District Co-operative banks
Register yourself on the ibps portal and proceed
Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit
Download a copy and take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for UKCISB posts 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.