The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission ( JSSC ) has released the provisional answer key for the Jharkhand Primary School Trained Assistant Acharya Combined Competitive Examination (JPSCTAACCE) 2023 exams. Eligible candidates can download and raise objections against the released key on the official website jssc.nic.in .

The exams were conducted on April 27. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 26001 vacancies. Candidates can login to the examination portal and raise objections on the given link till today, May 20.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to raise objections against answer key

Visit the official website jssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the link to raise challenges/objections Key in your credentials and login Check and download a copy of the answer key Raise objections (if any)

Direct link to download JSSC JPSTAACCE 2023 answer key.