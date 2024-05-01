The Bihar Public Service Commission ( BPSC ) has released the final answer key for various posts under Agriculture Department, Govt. of Bihar. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in .

The exam was conducted from March 1 to 4, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1051 vacancies.

Steps to download Agriculture Dept answer key

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on the answer key link for various posts under Agriculture Department The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

