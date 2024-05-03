The Odisha Staff Selection Commission ( OSSC ) has released the admit cards for the Vital Statistics Assistant Main Written Examination 2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website www.ossc.gov.in .

The Main exam will be conducted on May 5 through CBRE mode. A total of 1205 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Main exam. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 234 Vital Statistics Assistant posts.

Steps to download VSA Mains 2023 admit card

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the VSA Mains 2023 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

