Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Junior Auditor (Group B) posts. Eligible candidates can check and download the answer keys from the official website ppsc.gov.in. Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by May 9, 2024.

The exam was conducted on May 5, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 75 vacancies for Junior Auditor (Group B) in the Department of Finance, Government of Punjab.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Jr Auditor answer key 2024

Visit the official website ppsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Junior Auditor answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference Submit suggestions, if any

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of written competitive examination to be held for the duration of 2 hours. The examination is a pen and paper-based, to be answered on the specially designed machine gradable OMR sheet using ball point pen.

