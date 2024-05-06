The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission ( UKPSC ) has released the admit cards for the upcoming Drug Inspector (Grade-2) Exam 2023. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website ukpsc.net.in .

The UKPSC Drug Inspector exam 2023 is scheduled to be held on May 19, 2024. The recruitment drive is being held to fill up a total of 19 vacancies. Candidates can use their registration details, application number or date of birth to download the admit card.

Steps to download UKPSC admit card

Visit the official website ukpsc.net.in Click on the link to download Drug Inspector admit card Key in your registration details and login The UKPSC Drug Inspector (Grade 2) exam admit card will appear on screen Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download UKPSC admit card 2024.