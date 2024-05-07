Delhi High Court SPA Stage III admit card released; download link here
The exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 12, 2024.
Delhi High Court has released the admit card for the Senior Personal Assistant Stage III exam 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in.
The Stage III Main (Descriptive) Examination will be conducted on May 12, 2024. The exam will be held in Noida, Gautam Budhnagar, Uttar Pradesh.
“Candidates are advised to download their respective Admit Cards from website(s) https://recruitment.nta.nic.in/DelhiHCRecruitment/ or https://delhihighcourt.nic.in/ by using their Application Number and Date of Birth. Candidates are also advised to read “Important Instructions for Candidates appearing in Main (Descriptive) Examination for the Post of Senior Personal Assistant” available on https://recruitment.nta.nic.in/,” reads the notification.
Steps to download SPA Stage III admit card 2024
Visit the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in
Go to the “Delhi High Court Senior Personal Assistant and Personal Assistant Examinations-2023” tab
Click on the SPA Stage III admit card link
Key in your login details and submit
Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference
Direct link to SPA Stage III admit card 2024.
Selection Process
Eligible candidates will be required to appear for the English Typing Test, English Shorthand Tests, Main (Descriptive) Examination, and Interview.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.