Delhi High Court has released the admit card for the Senior Personal Assistant Stage III exam 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in.

The Stage III Main (Descriptive) Examination will be conducted on May 12, 2024. The exam will be held in Noida, Gautam Budhnagar, Uttar Pradesh.

“Candidates are advised to download their respective Admit Cards from website(s) https://recruitment.nta.nic.in/DelhiHCRecruitment/ or https://delhihighcourt.nic.in/ by using their Application Number and Date of Birth. Candidates are also advised to read “Important Instructions for Candidates appearing in Main (Descriptive) Examination for the Post of Senior Personal Assistant” available on https://recruitment.nta.nic.in/,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download SPA Stage III admit card 2024

Visit the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in Go to the “Delhi High Court Senior Personal Assistant and Personal Assistant Examinations-2023” tab Click on the SPA Stage III admit card link Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to SPA Stage III admit card 2024.

Selection Process

Eligible candidates will be required to appear for the English Typing Test, English Shorthand Tests, Main (Descriptive) Examination, and Interview.