The Consortium of National Law Universities has released the exam date for the Common Law Admission Test 2025 or CLAT 2025. Eligible candidates can check and download the exam schedule from the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 1 from 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM.

“The Executive Committee and the Governing Body of the Consortium of National Law Universities (the “Consortium”) at their Meetings held on April 26, 2024 decided that the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2025 shall be conducted on Sunday, December 1, 2024, 2 PM-4 PM. Further details regarding the syllabus, application and counselling process shall be released shortly,” reads the notification.

