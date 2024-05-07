The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) has released the admit cards for the Common Management Admission Test 2024 or CMAT 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT/ .

The Computer Based Test (CBT) will be held on May 15 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon and 3.00 PM to 6.00 PM.

“Admit cards for this exams have been released today i.e. 6 th May, 2024. The candidates are required to download their Admit Card of CMAT –2024 (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) from the website https://exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT and go through the instructions contained therein as well as in the Information Bulletin,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download CMAT 2024 admit card

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT/ On the homepage, click on the CMAT admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download CMAT admit card 2024.

The CMAT is conducted for admission to Management Programme(s) in the country. This Test facilitates AICTE-affiliated participating Institutions to select suitable graduate candidates for admission to the Management Courses in such Institutions.