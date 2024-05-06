CUET UG exam city slips releasing today; here’s how to download
Candidates can download their exam city slips from the official website exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will today, May 6, release the advance exam city intimation slips for the Common University Entrance Test or CUET (UG) 2024. Eligible candidates can download their exam city slip from the official website exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/.
UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote: “The National Testing Agency will release the CUET-UG city information slip today.”
The CUET UG exams are scheduled to be conducted between May 15 to 24, 2024. The exam will be conducted in Hybrid mode (Computer Based/ Pen & Paper) in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.
Steps to download CUET UG city slips
Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in
Once live, click on the link to download city slips
Key in your credentials and login
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
About CUET UG 2024
The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) is being introduced for admission into all UG Programmes in all Central Universities for Academic session 2024-25 under the Ministry of Education (MoE).
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.