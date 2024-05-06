The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) will today, May 6, release the advance exam city intimation slips for the Common University Entrance Test or CUET (UG) 2024 . Eligible candidates can download their exam city slip from the official website exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/ .

UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote: “The National Testing Agency will release the CUET-UG city information slip today.”

The National Testing Agency will release the CUET-UG city information slip today. pic.twitter.com/uXmYmPvvhv — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) May 6, 2024

The CUET UG exams are scheduled to be conducted between May 15 to 24, 2024. The exam will be conducted in Hybrid mode (Computer Based/ Pen & Paper) in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Steps to download CUET UG city slips

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in Once live, click on the link to download city slips Key in your credentials and login Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

About CUET UG 2024

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) is being introduced for admission into all UG Programmes in all Central Universities for Academic session 2024-25 under the Ministry of Education (MoE).