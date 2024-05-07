OSSC VSA Mains 2023 answer key out; submit suggestions by May 9
Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website ossc.gov.in.
The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Vital Statistics Assistant Main Written Examination 2023. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website www.ossc.gov.in.
Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by May 9, 2024.
The VSA Main exam was conducted on May 5 through CBRE mode. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 234 Vital Statistics Assistant posts.
Steps to download VSA Mains 2023 answer key
Visit the official website ossc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the VSA Mains 2023 answer key link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the answer key
Take a printout for future reference
Raise objections, if any
Direct link to VSA Mains 2023 answer key.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.