The Odisha Staff Selection Commission ( OSSC ) has released the provisional answer key for the Vital Statistics Assistant Main Written Examination 2023. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website www.ossc.gov.in .

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by May 9, 2024.

The VSA Main exam was conducted on May 5 through CBRE mode. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 234 Vital Statistics Assistant posts.

Steps to download VSA Mains 2023 answer key

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the VSA Mains 2023 answer key link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference Raise objections, if any

Direct link to VSA Mains 2023 answer key.