The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Junior Engineer (Mechanical) under joint cadre of Public Works Roads Department and Public Works (Bldg. & NH) Department. [10/2024]. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website apsc.nic.in till June 5, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 80 Junior Engineer posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 38 years as on January 1, 2024. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: The candidates must have a three year diploma in Mechanical Engineering from any technical institute recognised by the Government. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee Category Application Fee Processing Fee Taxes Total Amount General Rs 250 Rs 40 Rs 7.20 Rs 297.20 SC/ST/OBC/MOBC Rs 150 Rs 40 Rs 7.20 Rs 197.20 BPL Nil Rs 40 Rs 7.20 Rs 47.20 PwBD Nil Rs. 40 Rs 7.20 Rs 47.20

Steps to apply for JE Mechanical posts 2024

Visit the recruitment website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, go to the “Latest Recruitment Advertisement” tab Click on “Apply Here” under “ADVT. NO. 10/2024 Junior Engineer (Mechanical) under joint cadre of PWRD and Public Works (Bldg. & NH) Deptt.” Register yourself, and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, upload documents, pay the fee, and submit the form Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Junior Engineer posts 2024.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.