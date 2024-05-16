The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has commenced the application process for the Citizenship and Integration Training Academy (CITA), offering a fresh chance for public or nonprofit groups to secure funding. This initiative is part of the Citizenship and Integration Grant Program.

CITA, a kind of technical assistance grant, is offering up to $2.6 million to organizations that haven't previously received USCIS funding. The aim is to support the establishment of new, top-notch citizenship programs by providing financial aid and intensive training.

USCIS plans to award grants of up to $400,000 each to seven organizations for a three-year period. The recipients will be announced in September 2024, with the funding period starting on October 1, 2024, and ending on September 30, 2027.

“ To apply for this funding opportunity, USCIS encourages applicants to obtain registration information needed to complete the application process at grants.gov/register . For additional information on the Citizenship and Integration Grant Program, visit uscis.gov/grants or email the USCIS Office of Citizenship at [email protected] ,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Director of USCIS, Ur M. Jaddou, emphasized the significance of the CITA grant, stating, "It provides extra support and resources for groups that may not usually qualify for grants. This program helps organizations improve immigrants' English skills, deepen their understanding of U.S. history and government, and empower them to become successful citizens."

Since 2009, the USCIS Citizenship and Integration Grant Program has distributed $155 million through 644 grants to organizations serving immigrants. These grants have supported citizenship preparation services for over 350,000 immigrants across 41 states and the District of Columbia. USCIS will utilize remaining fiscal year 2023 funding to make this opportunity available.

This move is in line with President Biden's Executive Order 14012, which aims to remove hurdles in the naturalization process and make it more accessible to eligible individuals. USCIS also seeks to fulfill the goals outlined in the Interagency Strategy for Promoting Naturalization by reaching out to remote, isolated, and vulnerable communities.