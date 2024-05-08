The National Test Agency ( NTA ) has once again postponed the registration deadline for recruitment to various Non-Teaching posts at the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti. Eligible candidates can now apply for the vacancies at navodaya.gov.in or exams.nta.ac.in/NVS till May 14. Earlier, the application deadline was May 7.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1377 non-teaching vacancies.

Vacancy Details

Female Staff Nurse - 121 posts

Assistant Section Officer - 5 posts

Audit Assistant - 12 posts

Junior Translation Officer - 4 posts

Legal Assistant - 1 post

Stenographer - 23 posts

Computer Operator - 2 posts

Catering Supervisor - 78 posts

Junior Secretariat Assistant - 381 posts

Electrician cum Plumber - 128 posts

Lab Attendant - 161 posts

Mess Helper - 442 posts

Multi-Tasking Staff - 19 posts

Candidates can check the post-wise eligibility, pay scale, reservation/relaxations, selection process and other details in the official notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates applying to the post of Female Staff Nurse will be charged an application fee of Rs 1000 and processing fee of Rs 500 making the total amount Rs 1500. Candidates applying to all posts except Female Staff Nurse will be charged an application fee of Rs 500 and processing fee of Rs 500 making the total amount Rs 1000. SC/ST/PwBD candidates applying to any post will be charged only a processing fee of Rs 500. No application fee will be charged to SC/ST/PwBD candidates.

Steps to apply for NTA NVS recruitment 2024

Visit the official website navodaya.gov.in Click on the link to apply for various Non-Teaching posts Register yourself at the NTA portal and proceed Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for NVS Non-Teaching posts 2024.