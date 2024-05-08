The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) has released the provisional answer key for the WB Teacher Eligible Test 2023 (Primary). Eligible candidates can check and download the answer keys from the official website wbbpeonline.com .

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, on the official website wbbprimaryeducation.org from May 10 to June 9, 2024. A fee of Rs 500 per challenge is applicable. WB TET 2023 was conducted on December 24, 2023.

Steps to download WB TET answer key 2023

Visit the official website wbbprimaryeducation.org On the homepage, go to the Notice tab Click on “Notification-Pertaining to Declaration of Provisional Answer Keys to Questions of TET-2023 and Invitation for Argumentation in Opposition to Answer Keys through OCMS.” The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to WB TET answer key 2023.