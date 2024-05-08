AP ICET answer key 2024 releasing today at 6 PM; check details here
Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will soon release the provisional answer key for the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test-2024 (AP ICET-2024). Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in from 6.00 PM today, May 8. Candidates can submit suggestions, if any, by May 10 upto 6.00 PM.
The final answer key, result, and ranks will be released on June 20, 2024. The exam was conducted on May 6 and 7, 2024.
AP ICET 2024 is being held for admissions into first year MBA/MCA Courses for the Academic Year 2024-25.
Steps to download AP ICET answer key 2024
Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
Click on AP ICET 2024 answer key link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the answer key
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.