The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Committee ( UPSSSC ) has released the document verification letter and DV schedule for the post of Forest Guard or Van Daroga 2022. Eligible candidates can download their DV letter and schedule from from Commission’s official website upsssc.gov.in .

The DV is scheduled to be conducted from May 21 to 30 in two shifts — 10.00 AM and 1.30 PM. A total of 1402 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the DV round.

Here’s the official notification.

UPSSSC is conducting the recruitment drive for a total of 701 Forest Guard posts in the UP Forest Department.

Steps to download Forest Guard DV letter

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Van Droaga document verification letter 2022 Key in your registration details and submit Check and download the document verification letter Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download DV letter 2022.

Selection Procedure

UPSSSC will shortlist 15X candidates of the total vacancies for the UP Forest Guard Main Exam 2022 based on the PET 2021 score. Candidates who clear the exam will have to appear for the PET and PMT examination before final selection.