The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has announced the final selection list of the UP Rajasva Lekhpal Main Exam 2022. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website upsssc.gov.in.

The UPSSSC Lekhpal Main Exam 2022 was conducted on July 31. A total of 27455 candidates were qualified to appear for the UPSSC Lekhpal exam 2022. The recruitment drive is being conducted for recruitment to 8085 posts of Rajyaseva Lekhpal in the UP Board of Revenue, Lucknow.

Steps to download Lekhpal result 2022

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Result” link Click on “Click here to View Rajasva Lekhpal Mains Examination (PET- 2021)/02” The Rajasva Lekhpal Main exam final selection list will appear on screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

