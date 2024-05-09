The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the provisional answer key for the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test-2024 ( AP ICET-2024 ). Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in . Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by May 10 (6.00 PM).

The final answer key, result, and ranks will be released on June 20, 2024. The exam was conducted on May 6 and 7, 2024.

AP ICET 2024 is being held for admissions into first year MBA/MCA Courses for the Academic Year 2024-25.

Steps to download AP ICET answer key 2024

Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in Click on the AP ICET 2024 answer key link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference Submit suggestions, if any

Direct link to the answer keys.

Direct link to the objection window.

Direct link to the candidates’ response sheet.