Jharkhand HC recruitment 2024: Last date to apply for 410 Assistants/ Clerks posts today
The High Court of Jharkhand will close the online application window for recruitment to the posts of Assistant/ Clerk today, May 9. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website jharkhandhighcourt.nic.in.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 410 vacancies.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: 21 years to 35 years as on January 1, 2024. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.
Educational Qualification: Graduation or equivalent degree from a recognized University/ Institution Knowledge of computer operation is essential.
Application Fee
The applicants from unreserved, EWS, BC-I and BC-II category are required to pay a fee of Rs 500, whereas Rs 125 is applicable to SC, ST category candidates.
Steps to apply for Assistants/ Clerks post 2024
Visit the official website jharkhandhighcourt.nic.in
On the homepage, visit the ‘Recruitment’ tab
Now click on the Clerks/ Assistants application link
Register and proceed with the application process
Fill up the form, upload the required documents, pay the fee, and submit
Download a copy and take a printout for future reference
