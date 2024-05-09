The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board ( GSEB ) has announced the results of the GUJCET 2024. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website gujcet.gseb.org .

The exam was conducted on March 31, 2024.

GUJCET is conducted for admissions to degree engineering and pharmacy courses provided by institutions in the state of Gujarat. The shortlisted candidates are granted admission in government, grant-in-aid, and self-financed institutes of Gujarat.

Steps to download GUJCET 2024 result

Visit the official website website.gseb.org On the homepage, click on the GUJCET 2024 result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to GUJCET 2024 percentile rank.

Direct link to GUJECT 2024 final answer key.