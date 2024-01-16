The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will today, January 16, conclude the online registration process for the GUJCET 2024. Candidates must complete the registration process on the official website gujcet.gseb.org at the earliest.

The GUJCET 2024 is scheduled to be conducted on January 31, 2024.

Here’s the official notification.

GUJCET is conducted for admissions to degree engineering and pharmacy courses provided by institutions in the state of Gujarat. The shortlisted candidates are granted admission in government, grant-in-aid, and self-financed institutes of Gujarat.

Application Fee

The applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 350. More details in the notification.

Steps to apply for GUJCET 2024

Visit the official website gujcet.gseb.org Click on the new registration link Register and log in with the credentials Pay the applicable fee and fill up the application form Submit and take a printout for future reference

