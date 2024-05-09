Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has released the revised exam schedule for the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) 2024. Eligible candidates can download the revised schedule from the official website cee.kerala.gov.in .

The Computer Based Test will be conducted on from June 5 to 9. The exam for Engineering and Pharmacy courses will be held from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM and 3.30 PM to 5.00 PM. The admit card will be available to download from May 20.

Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted from June 1 to 9, 2024.

Steps to download KEAM 2024 revised schedule

Visit the official website cee.kerala.gov.in On the homepage, click on the KEAM 2024 revised exam schedule The schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the schedule Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download KEAM 2024 revised schedule.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.