Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala will today, April 17, close the online application window for the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website cee.kerala.gov.in till 5.00 PM.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted from June 1 to 9, 2024. The admit card will be available to download from May 20 in two shifts.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Course(s) optedGeneralSCSTEngineering only/ B.Pharm only/bothRs 875Rs 375NilArchitecture only/Medical & Allied only/both Rs 625Rs 250Nil Both (a) & (b) Rs 1125Rs 500Nil

Steps to apply for KEAM 2024

Visit the official website www.cee.kerala.gov.in On the homepage, register yourself Proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference