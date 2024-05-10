The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) has declared the results of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) 2024 for various Bachelors and Masters Programmes. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website www.nift.ac.in or exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT/ .

Stage I consisting of the General Ability Test (GAT) and/ or Creative Ability Test (CAT) was conducted on February 5, 2024, in 72 Centers spread across 60 Cities. The Stage–II examination i.e. Interview was conducted from April 1 to 6. Now, Score Cards for Masters Programmes (M.Des., M.F. Tech., M.F.M.) are now hosted on NTA website i.e https://exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT/. Candidates can login to the NTA website and view/download/print their respective score card, reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download NIFT 2024 result

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT/ On the homepage, click on the NIFT 2024 result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download NIFT result 2024.