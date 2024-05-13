The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the results of the Class 10th board examinations 2024. Eligible candidates can check and download their results from the official websites cbse.gov.in or results.cbse.nic.in .

This year, a total of 93.60% students have been declared qualified in the Class 10th board exam. As per a report by timesnownews, the Class 10th exams were conducted from February 15 to March 13, 2024. The students are required to score a minimum of 33% of marks to qualify the exam.

Steps to download Class 10th results 2024

Visit the official website cbseresults.nic.in On the homepage, go to the Class 10th result 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the results Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Class 10th results 2024.