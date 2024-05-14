The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) has released the admit cards for the Common University Entrance Test or CUET (UG) 2024 . Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/ .

The exam is scheduled to be conducted from May 15 to 18, 2024. The exam will be conducted in Hybrid mode (Computer Based/ Pen & Paper) in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

“In case of any difficulty in downloading the Admit Card or discrepancy in the details contained in the Admit Card, candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or write to NTA at [email protected],” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download CUET UG admit card 2024

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/ On the homepage, click on the CUET UG 2024 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CUET UG admit card 2024.